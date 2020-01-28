AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to distribute the pensions to all the eligible candidates in the State from February 1.

Starting from this date, pensions will be door-delivered to the beneficiaries and about 54.64 lakh pensioners are eligible for the service. New pension cards and rice cards will be distributed from February 15 to 21, said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

YS Jagan said that he would personally check the list of housing scheme eligible candidates, when he visits to the villages. The CM spoke to the officials in a video conference with the State District Collectors and SP’s over Spandana Redressal Programme on Tuesday, January 28.

He said about 60 per cent of the applications received through Spandana were related to rice cards, pensions and houses. He appreciated Spandana officials and said that good feedback is being received for the services.

‘There were 39 lakh pensioners six months before the elections. Now, the pensions are being provided to more than 54 lakh members,’ he said. He sought details from the collectors on displaying the list of eligible people for pension and white cards in the village secretariats. He directed the officials to get cards printed by the time of the distribution of pension and rice cards starts; February 15 to 21.

Applications for social audit of the pension and white cards should be completed and issued by February 2. He also said that eligible people who are left out even after the distribution of cards will be issued cards as usual through the village secretariats. These cards are offered as a part of 541 services and they would be given to the eligible people within a scheduled time. Those who apply for the rice cards would get the card in five days from the village secretariats.

YS Jagan made it clear that houses should be distributed to all the eligible candidates by Ugadi, so the list of beneficiaries of the housing scheme should be completed by February 15. He even instructed them to complete acquiring lands by March 1 and lotteries must be completed by March 15.

With reference to the housing programme, the Chief Minister said that all the house site pattas should be issued by the time he goes on a visit to the villages. He said the house sites should be congenial for living and the beneficiaries should be allowed only after the construction of the houses.

The Chief Minister asked the officials whether they had displayed the names of the beneficiaries for social audit or not at the village secretariats. The names of the beneficiaries which were missed should also be displayed at the village secretariats. The house sites would be allotted on the basis of a draw of lots.

A data dating back to 2006 on those who have already benefitted from the scheme was available with the government. The acquired plots should be developed by March 10 and lots drawn for the selection of beneficiaries by March 15, the Chief Minister said, and added that the plots of these beneficiaries would get priority in the first phase of construction of houses to commence next year. Chief Minister ordered the officials to make arrangements for taking the applications in Village Secretariats.

He ordered the officials to open 3300 Rythu Bhorasa Centers on February 28. Rythu Bharosa scheme eligible candidates list should be permanently made available in village secretaries, said YS Jagan.

AP CM said that, 541 services are provided through the village ward ministries and out of that 336 services should be completed within 72 hours. Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme will be implemented from February 28, this will provide educational assistance to nearly 11 lakhs of people.

