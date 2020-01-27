AMARAVATI: Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy moved a resolution in the State Assembly to abolish the Legislative Council, on Monday. After, that the house took up the debate on the resolution in the absence of opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Speaking in the house, YSR Congress party (YSRCP) MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao supported AP CM’s proposal to abolish Legislative Council and said that Legislative Council was set up during the British rule for their selfish purpose. Mahatma Gandhi had opposed this Legislative Council, even before the independence, said Rao.

Rao said the cancellation of the council was the right decision taken by the state government, as all the decisions taken by the state government are intentionally being delayed due to political reasons of TDP in the Legislative Council. TDP which faced a disastrous failure in AP Assembly Elections 2019 has turned the council into a political rehabilitation center, said YSRCP MLA. Rao further said that AP government achieved a landslide victory in AP Assembly elections with more than, 51 % of the people supported the YSRCP with their voting. The CM had undertaken a 3650 kilometers' Padayatra' where he personally met all sections of people said YSRCP MLA. After that, YS Jagan became the chief minister with an unprecedented huge majority.

Taking a dig at the previous government, MLA added that the TDP which was defeated by YSRCP is now trying to block the laws put forward by the state government for the welfare of the people. Chandrababu had previously said that crores of rupees were misused by the council. Rao said, that TDP president Chandrababau who has been rejected by the people, making useless attempts in the assembly to block the pro-people schemes which are being proposed by the state government, which is elected by five crore ( 5,00,00,000) people.

Even Dr BR Ambedkar said that the Legislative Council was temporary. As per Article 169, the state government has the power to abolish the Legislative Council. Gopalaswamy Iyer and Acharya Ranga have expressed the same view over abolishing the Legislative Council. Rao questioned TDP, "How can people's aspirations be fulfilled if the assembly does not have the power to amend the law?" He made fun of Nara Lokesh who had failed to win from Mangalagiri constituency, for making attempts to block the decisions of the government in the council. He concluded saying that earlier in 1971, 1972,1975 attempts were made to abolish the Rajya Sabha.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Moves Resolution For Abolishing Legislative Council