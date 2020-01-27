AMARAVATI: Janasena MLA Rappaka Vara Prasad Rao fully supports the resolution proposed by Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to abolish the Legislative Council, on Monday. Speaking in the house, Assembly's debate on the abolition of the legislative council, Rapaka lashes out at TDP for blocking the decentralization bill in the council. He even questioned TDP leaders "While there are intellectuals, doctors and IPS officials in the assembly, what is the need for legislative council?"

Janasena MLA said that AP CM has taken the decentralization of power decisions for the equal development of all regions of the state. It is unfortunate that TDP leaders trying to block the kill bills proposed by YSR Congress Party(YSRCP), for the welfare of people of the state.

"It is unfortunate that the council rejected the bill approved by 154 MLAs, TDP also blocked the English Medium Bill" said Rapaka. Chandrababu Naidu, who claims himself as a 40-year-old politician is working against democracy" He even influenced AP Legislative Council Chairman Sharif, said Rapaka. Rapaka reminded that, MA Sharif said that the notice given by the TDP is not in accordance with the rules, and later Sharif handed over the bills to the select committee

Janasena MLA said that Chandrababu Naidu has a history of splitting the two people of castes SC and ST people, for his political benefit. He is implementing the British divide and rule policy in the state, said Rapaka. Within the last six months, the state government has been implementing many welfare schemes. AP CM YS Jagan's administration is benefiting the people of the state. Rapaka concluded saying that, YS Jagan's decisions for students are very much appreciable and YS Jagan gives equal importance to all the communities and regions.

Also Read: TDP Turning Legislative Council As Political Rehabilitation Center