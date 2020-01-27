AMARAVATI: The people of Andhra Pradesh are expressing their outrage against Telugu Desam Party president Chandrababu, as he is always changing ideologies like a chameleon changing colours and trying to block pro-people schemes proposed by the state government. Even some of the TDP leaders along with people, started criticising him for his, two-faced behaviour, and his change of voice towards the abolition of the latest Legislative Councill as Chandrababu spoke against the council in the past when late YS Rajsekhar Reddy has set up the council in 2007.

TDP leaders making attempts to block several key bills introduced by the government in the legislative council. Being in a responsible position as an opposition leader, Chandrababu Naidu, forget the main task of advising and questioning over the bills discussed and passed in the Assembly. TDP is only bothered about blocking the bills for their political benefits.

Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy moved a resolution in the State Assembly to abolish the Legislative Council, on Monday. After, that the house took up the debate on the resolution in the absence of opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP), but Chandrababu naidu was absent in the house. But, Chandrababu's two-faced behaviour on Legislative Council has become a topic of discussion, as he opposed legislative council's in 2004 and he had objected to the creation of a council in the Assembly on July 8, 2004.

In 2004 Chandrababu said that people of the state are not going to get any benefit with the formation of legislative council, it is meant only to accommodate the leaders who have lost in the elections. He even added that Congress activists and leaders have been desperate to get political rehabilitation by setting up this legislative council. Chnadrababu even added that the council is being revived just for the sake of positions to the people who lost their power. He said that once the literacy rate was very low and for that reason we need a legislative council, but now we doesn't need it. Added to that, that the council would be burdensome financially and will take more time to make the bills passed.

TDP chief even demanded that the once the bills sent to the council would, council has to express its views over the bills within 4 months. If the stipulated time exceeds the bill automatically becomes an act. The Congress Party also opposed the Council in the 1930 Round Conference. On October 26, 1934, Babu Rajendra Prasad also opposed the Council at the All India Congress. Rajendra Prasad said the council would not benefit. Since 1950, the Legislative Council has been established in just eight states. Three of them have been canceled due to the council having to yake up a Rs. 20 crore financial burden. If a bill goes to the legislative council and gets passed or not but it is just time-consuming. The council has authority only to stop any bill for just 4 months. At least the members of the council do not have the right to vote in the presidential election.

In the case of non-financial matters, the council has no powers to oppose the bill. The financial bills will be passed by the assembly. In case of any constitutional amendments only assembly can make the modifications. The council was formed in 1958 under the leadership of Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, now it became a rehabilitation center for the politicians who lost in elections.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Moves Resolution For Abolishing Legislative Council