AMARAVATI: Andhra Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday moved a resolution in the State Assembly to abolish the Legislative Council.

As soon as the House met for a special sitting, the Chief Minister moved the statutory resolution amid thumping of desks by the members of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

"The Legislative Assembly of the State of Andhra Pradesh resolves that the Legislative Council of the State be abolished," reads the one-line resolution. The House then took up the debate on the resolution in the absence of opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The move comes in the wake of the Legislative Council, blocking the ruling YSRCP's move to create three state capitals and in the wake of alleged misuse by the opposition TDP's majority to halt the bills that had been cleared in the legislative assembly. Earlier instances include delaying and rejecting the separate commissions for SC and ST. The council had also rejected the bill to introduce English medium education in government schools.

Deputy CM and Minister of Health Alla Nani began the discussion for the decision of the dissolution of the council after the motion was passed by the Speaker Tammineni Sitaram. He said that he fully supported the abolition of the AP Legislative Council. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the capital is not being moved and two other capitals are being formed. He said that the TDP leaders were deliberately creating a ruckus in Amravati and misleading the people. He said the three capitals were only to avoid regional inequalities and it was clear that Chandrababu Naidu was the main reason for the bifurctaion of the state.

Also Read: AP Cabinet Resolves To Abolish Legislative Council

Once the Bill is cleared it will be sent to the Union Home Ministry for approval in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The Bill will have to be cleared by both Houses of Parliament before it can be sent to the President of India for his assent. (IANS)

Also Read: Scrapping of AP Legislative Council, A Historic Decision