AMARVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution to abolish the state Legislative Council as the state government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

AP Speaker T Seetharam, announced that the statutory resolution has been adopted with 133 members voting in favour of it. There were no votes against it or abstentions in the assembly during the voting,

As per Article 161 (1), for any bill to get passed, a majority of the members in the Assembly and by not less two-third of the members present in the House has to be for it. As both, the conditions had been met, the bill was passed.

It is expected that the ruling party YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) can easily pass the bill, as it has a strength of 151 in the 175-member Assembly.

After the statutory resolution has been adopted "The Legislative Assembly of the State of Andhra Pradesh resolves that the Legislative Council of the state be abolished," reads the one-line resolution. After a nearly six-hour debate in the absence of opposition TDP which walked out of the house.

The resolution will be sent to the Union Home Ministry for drafting a Bill, which will be tabled in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The Bill will have to be cleared by both Houses of Parliament before it can be sent to the President for his assent and issuing the notification. The resolution will also be sent to the Centre to initiate the process for passing a bill in the Parliament.

In the debate, more than 12 of the ruling party MLAs participated. AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the step was taken to protect the democracy as the Council was being misused by the opposition to create obstacles for the Bills passed by the Assembly which is directly elected by the people.

The Chief Minister said his government was proud to abolish the Council as it was being misused for political interests and was proving a burden on the state exchequer. The government has no other way other than abolishing the Council as the legislative dominated by the opposition was stalling key Bills, which are meant for the welfare of all sections of people in the state, said Chief Minister.

YS Jagan even expressed confidence that YSRCP will win the majority in the upper house in the coming elections in 2021. But by the time, it will become very late for implementing some key bills which are being blocked by TDP in the upper house. The YSRCP, which has just nine members in 58-member House, but keeping in view of public interest they have taken the decision for the abolition of the upper house. Even before 22 years, the Upper House was abolished during the TDP regime of N.T. Rama Rao in 1985. Jagan Mohan Reddy's move came four days after Legislative Council, dominated by the opposition, referred Bills to create three state capitals to a select committee.

The ruling party has taken this decision after TDP president Chandrababu Naidu has influenced AP Legislative Council Chairman Sharif, and made the chairman hand over the bills to the select committee.

