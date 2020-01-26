AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh is poised to march ahead on the path of inclusive growth and integrated development through decentralisation of administration, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan said on Sunday as he led the state in celebrating the Republic Day.

Addressing the gathering after unfurling the National Flag on the occasion at the IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada, the Governor said the state government took a historic decision to decentralise and distribute capital functions for equitable distribution of resources and caring for balanced development of all regions.

Decentralisation of administration brings people closer to government and arrests fissiparous and divisive tendencies that arise out of frustration caused due to unequal opportunities and concentration of wealth.

The ideals of liberty, equality and fraternity spelt out in the Preamble (of the Constitution) mean that the fruits of socio-economic development reach each and every section of the people and the government does not work in favour of a few sections or regions, Harichandan observed.

He said centralisation and concentration of resources at a particular place or region was against the very ethos of democracy.

His remarks come in the backdrop of the YSR Congress government's move to have executive capital in Visakhapatnam, judicial in Kurnool and legislative capital in Amaravati.

The government, the Governor said, recognised the importance of maintaining high economic growth as an imperative for sustained development.

Besides continuing the focus on agriculture, industries and services sectors, the government was committed to giving special thrust to all key sub-sectors to push growth.

The government has decided to go all out with Navaratnalu, an integrated scheme with themes covering agriculture, health, education, housing and welfare, as it was committed to uplift the downtrodden and the deprived, with corruption-free and inclusive governance.

The Governor reviewed the Republic Day Parade after he was presented a guard of honour.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Director General of Police Gautam Sawang, Principal Secretary (Political) Praveen Prakash and other top officials attended.

Tableaux of various departments highlighting the welfare schemes of the government formed part of the event. (With Inputs from PTI)

