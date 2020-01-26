VIJAYAWADA: India is celebrating its 71st Republic Day today (January 26). The celebrations of Republic Day took place with much extravaganza in Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in the city. Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan hoisted the national flag.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, CS Neelam Sahni, High Court Chief Justice JK Maheshwari, DGP Gautam Sawang and other dignitaries attended the celebrations. A total of 14 tableaus participated in the R-Day Parade at IGMC displaying the development and welfare programmes initiated by the State government.

CM YS Jagan extended his Republic Day greetings to everyone and tweeted as the Constitution of India is one of the most efficient constitutions in the world. The constitution of India protects the fundamental rights of the citizens of the country and it played a key role in upholding India as the largest democracy.

