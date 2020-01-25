AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been on the front line of the list of the best performing Chief Ministers in the country, In a nationally-ranked poll conducted by the India Today Mood of the Nation (MOTN) 2020 in January. After achieving a landslide victory in AP Assembly elections AP CM has stood as an inspiration to leaders of many states with his style of ruling and good governance. Immediately, after coming to power YS Jagan started implementing public welfare and development schemes which instantly gave him the title of 'people's leader'.

YS Jagan was ranked number four in the list of Best Performing CMs, in India Today Mood of the Nation (MOTN) poll 2020. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Das (BJP) secured the first, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Trinamool Congress) secured second place and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar secured the third place.

People of AP has expressed their happiness and support for the YS Jagan administration, which is ranked fourth nationally. The YSRC Congress Party government is implementing several schemes which are popularly known as Navaratnalu, which were promised by YS Jagan during 3650 kilometres 'Padayatra' before coming to power.

Have a look at the key schemes that the CM has implemented till now:

YSR Rythu Bharosa

Nadu Nedu

YSR Matsyakara Nestham

Amma Vodi

YSR Arogyasri

YSR Arogya Asara

YSR Nethanna Nestham Scheme

YSR Vahana Mitra

YSR Pension Scheme

YSR Kanti Velugu

YSR Pension Kanuka

YSR Law Nestham

Fee Reimbursement

YSR Housing Scheme

English medium schools

Jagananna Vidya Deevena

Jagananna Vastai Deevena

In just a span of six months after voted to power, YS Jagan is the only Chief Minister who has implemented 80 per cent of his poll promises in the Party manifesto. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik secured fifth place, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani secured sixth place and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Harayana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar secured seventh place in the list of Best Performing CM's Survey. Trends from 2016 are also included in the Best Performing CM's Survey.

