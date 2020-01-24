AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is said to be planning a mass contact programme like Racha Banda to have a better understanding of the situation and implementation of schemes at the grassroots levels.

It is said that YS Jagan had decided to visit the villages from February 1 across the State to know and resolve the grievances of the people.

The main objective of this programme is said to collect the feedback on the implementation of the welfare schemes ( Navaratnalu) and other initiatives launched by the YSRCP government from the people at the grassroots level.

