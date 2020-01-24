AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the new dates of APPSC Group 1 Mains 2020. As per new schedule the exams will be held from April 7 to 19. APPSC Secretary Sitaramanjaneyulu has released a revised schedule of dates. Earlier, the exams are supposed to start from February 4 to 16, but the commission has recently issued a statement postponing the exams as several candidates requested the commission to postpone the exams.

All the Candidates who are willing to appear for the Examination, can visit the official website of APPSC —https://psc.ap.gov.in/ to check the official notification.

The revised schedule of the examination dates are as follows

April 7: Telugu Paper (Qualifying Nature)

April 8: English Paper (Qualifying Nature)

April 11: Paper 1

April 13: Paper 2

April 15: Paper 3

April 17: Paper 4

April 19: Paper 5

Along with APPSC Group 1 Mains 2020 Revised dates, the APPSC also announced the schedule for gazetted posts.

Schedule of the examination dates are as follows

May 10, 11: Assistant BC, Social and Tribal Welfare Officer

May 11: Mining royalty inspector

May 12: Civil Assistant Surgeons, Technical Assistant Automobile, Engineering PTO, Assistant Director of Town and Country Planning, Assistant Chemist AP Ground Water, Town Planning Assistant, Town and Country Planning.

Also Read: YS Jagan Elated As English Medium For All implemented