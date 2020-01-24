AMARAVATI: Central Election Commission has announced two awards for the State of Andhra Pradesh on January 23, for conducting AP Assembly Elections 2019 in a corruption-free and transparent manner. AP has won the best State award at Election Commission of India (ECI) National Awards 2019.

Along with that, AP Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi won the Best CEO award, for efficiently conducting the general election, in a fair and peaceful manner without any riots in the state.

The awards ceremony will be held in Delhi on Saturday, January 25. Dwivedi has left to Delhi on Thursday evening to receive the awards.

Similarly, two cities Amaravati and Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh have received awards for achieving excellent results by implementing Smart City Mission program.

Vishakhapatnam s won the award for the setting up of floating solar in Mudasar, while Amaravati city has won the award in Recognition of Performance category.

Dwivedi expressed happiness over being selected for the award, which carries Rs 1 lakh cash prize.“The award is a recognition of the collective efforts of everyone involved in the election process,’’ a humble Dwivedi said.

