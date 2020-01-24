AMARAVATI: House pattas should be ensured to all the poor people in the state, said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, while addressing a review meeting here on Thursday on the distribution of house pattas to the poor by Ugadi.

The government has earmarked the distribution of 25 lakh house pattas to the poor on the Ugadi day.

The Chief Minister directed the officials not to take Praja Sadhikara Survey (PSS) as a benchmark but to identify the poor at the ground level for the house pattas distribution programme. YS Jagan said that the sites identified for the purpose should be congenial for living and to see that the beneficiaries are happy about the plots allotted to them.

He directed the officials to display the criteria of exemptions offered for the beneficiaries at the village secretariats and also accept fresh applications for the purpose. He said site allotment should be made only after the beneficiary is satisfied with it and also to grow plants in the plots. He directed the officials to see that nobody was left out. Alternative should be allotted to those who were living in encroached lands.

The Chief Minister said that he would make random visits to villages from February 1 and review the implementation of the programme personally. Action would be taken against erring officials. He said that the programme was being taken up like never before anywhere in the country and it would be implemented in a massive scale only next to Amma Vodi programme. Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhashchandra Bose was among those present on the occasion.

