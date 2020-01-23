AMARAVATI: The YSR Congress Party MLA Ambati Rambabu, expressed outrage at the Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu for intentionally blocking the passage of two bills, Three capitals proposal for the state, CRDA cancellation bills using Select Committee. Ambati said that the bills were sent to the Select Committee, under the influence of the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.

Ambati questioned TDP, "Is the Legislative Council working with an aim to block every key decision taken in the Assembly? Is there any necessity for the council to continue with this type of political vendetta?" Chandrababu Naidu, who claims to have served as chief minister for three terms, What is the need for him to sit in the council gallery?", questioned Ambati. YSRCP MLA said that TDP may temporarily block the bills, but they can stop the passage of bills for the long term.

Ambati said, "Voting on the bills is expected to be done by the council as per rules but surprisingly the chairman sent the bill to the select committee." The amendments were to be introduced to the Select Committee but have not been introduced. So voting is expected. But, contrary to the rules, the chairman was eventually sent to the select committee as a discretionary authority. Now the TDP president Chandrababu Naidu has sent the decentralization bill to the Select committee with a conspiracy to stop making the bill to become law. But, However reporting to the Select Committee will result in only delays in passage of bills for two to three months. But how long Chandrababu could stop the government's decision, questioned Ambati.

Chandrababu is once again trying to cheat the farmers just for his political benefit by creating turmoil in the state. Ambati even said that AP CM YS Jagan has made it clear that the legislative session will be held in Amravati and farmers are advised to consult with the government if they have any problems.

Also Read: YS Jagan Elated As English Medium For All implemented