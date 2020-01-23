AMARAVATI: Cases have been registered against former ministers Narayana and Pathipati Pulla Rao and a local TDP leader Bellamkonda Narasimha for allegedly resorting to insider trading in the capital region of Amaravati.

Speaking to media persons on Thursday Crime Investigation Department (CID) SP Mary said that cases registered against them after a woman named Pothuraju Bujji approached them and alleged that they had duped her and took 99 cents of land.

Based on the complaint, cases were booked under the 420, 506, 120(B) sections and an investigation was underway.

In the investigation, CID officials identified that 797 ration cardholders had purchased the land of RS 3 crores each. They also identified that the land worth Rs 220 crores had been purchased by the ration card holders, SP said.

She also added that four teams were formed to look over the details of the ration cardholders and order a quick probe.

