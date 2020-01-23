VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Pradesh High Court rejected the appeal for a urgent hearing on the petition filed against Three capitals proposal for the state, CRDA cancellation bills of power in Andhra Pradesh. The court on Thursday heard the petitions challenging the government's decision and postponed the hearing to February 26.

High Court Advocate, Korrapati Subbarao on Wednesday approached the AP High Court over AP CM's three capital proposal. A bench headed by CJ Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari and Justice Manthata Sitarama Murthy gave a verdict over the evacuation of the capital and dismissed the petition.

The bench questioned the petitioner, "How can we give directions to the government, even before the state government gives any formal announcement and orders over the evacuation of the capital."

The High Court has rejected urgent hearing on Petitioner's argument on the lawsuits by a bench comprising Chief Justice Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari and Justice Justice Lekha Venkatesha, as the legislature is still debating on the related bills. Similarly, the Court did not agree with the petitioners' arguments for interim relief on the government's decision.

Petitioner's counsel Ashok Bial argued that the three capital bill was a money bill. The government advocate Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi argued that it was not a money bill. He said it was a bill being moved as a general bill. Asked by the judge what stage the bill was in, the Attorney General replied that the decision had been sent to the Select Committee in the Legislative Council.

After a series of arguments, the court has adjourned the hearing to February 26.

