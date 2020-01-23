AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met with senior Ministers, MLAs and partyleaders on Thursday, January 23 ahead of the special session of the Assembly today, to discuss on how to proceed with the Decentralization bill and the CRDARepeal bill in the AP Assembly. Ministers Buggana Rajendranath, BotsaSatyanarayana, Kodali Nani, Vellampalli Srinivas, Kurasala Kannababu, Prasad Rao, Ummareddy Venkateswarlu and others were present at the meeting.



Telugu Desam Party has issued a notification to the Chairman to send the bills to the Select Committee on Wednesday. But it is a clear violation of the rule as TDP has not given such notification before the beginning of the house proceedings.

Sending any bill proposed by the State Government to the Select Committee is against the rules. Chairman of the Legislative Council MA Shariff ruled that the notice given by the TDP is not in accordance with the rules, and later he handed over the bills to the select committee. In a controversial decision, Chairman of the Legislative Council MA Shariff used his discretionary powers to refer the crucial Decentralisation of Governance and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill and the Repeal of the Capital Region Development Bill to a select committee on Wednesday night,in this context Chief Minister YS Jagan met the key leaders and discussed as to what should be the next course of action over these two bills.

Also Read: AP Govt To Set Up 11,158 Rythu Bharosa Centres