Andhra Pradesh state legislative assembly has passed a resolution for comprehensive probe on insider trading in capital area Amaravati on Tuesday. Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha read the resolution in the Assembly.

On this occasion, Chief whip Gandikota Srikanth Reddy reminded the discussion which had taken place in the assembly on Insider trading in the capital region with the facts. He also added that speaker of the house also directed that the investigation on insider trading to be done and also punish the persons who have been involved in it.

The Decentralization and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020, which intended to give a shape to the government’s plan to set up three capitals Executive in Visakhapatnam and legislative capital at Amaravati while Judiciary at Kurnool.

It also passed the Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Bill 2020.

