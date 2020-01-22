AMARAVATI: On the third day of Assembly sessions, Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram lashed out at Telugu Desam Party MLA's after creating chaos. Tammineni Sitaram said that TDP MLA's are violating the house rules by reaching the speaker podium.

He asked the TDP MLAs to give the respect and questioned TDP MLA's whether they will beat him? He said that he will give an opportunity for everyone to express their opinions. TDP MLA's raised the slogans of Jai Amaravati.

Tammineni Sitaram said that he has come from a weaker section but I am not weak. He further recommended the ethics committee to review the behavior of TDP MLAs and submit a report with recommended action to be taken.

“Even after repeated orders to calm down, TDP MLAs continued with their chaos at the speaker podium. I clearly said that time will be given for them to speak but they refused to calm down. I have called marshals into the assembly hall just to make them sit in their space.

They have come to the session with an intention to do chaos and create a disturbance. It is pathetic to see them commenting on me for hailing from backward caste as a speaker and also treating the Chief Minister and Ministers in the most disrespectful way. I am from the weaker section but I am not weak. Such kind of behavior from TDP MLAs will not be tolerated and it should not be repeated. There are certain rules to be followed in the assembly and it is for every member.” said the speaker.

