AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh state government has taken decision to set up 11,158 Rythu Bharosa centres all over the state to meet the farmers’ requirements, said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Soon after a debate on Rythu Bharosa centres in the Assembly on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that the centres would be working in coordination with the Village Secretariats and they would be set up by the next Kharif season to supply quality seeds, fertiiser and pesticides to the farmers. He said health cards would be issued for animals for the first time in the state. Awareness programmes would be arranged at the centres on crop and cattle insurance.

The centres would also have labs to conduct soil tests and to test the quality of seeds. Paddy procurement would also be taken up at the centres from the next kharif season. So far 60% of the feeders have been free supply of power for agriculture for nine hours during daytime and by the next kharif all the feeders would be involved in power supply, the Chief Minister said.

The services of agriculture, horticulture, sericulture and veterinary assistants and a veterinary doctor would be made available at the centres. Live workshops and interactive sessions on best agricultural practices would be conducted and a direct call centre would be set up to coordinate with the Rythu Bharosa centres. Direct video screening with experts from the field would be organized at the centres to suggest best solutions to farmers.

Market Intervention Scheme would be introduced for the stabilization of price of farm produce and to provide remunerative price. The Chief Minister said he was proud to say that though the government had announced earlier that the farmers would be given Rs 12,500 per year for four years, the government has enhanced the amount to Rs 13,550 per year to be given for five years and so far 46 lakh farmers have been covered under the programme in the past six months.

The Chief Minister said that Calamity Relef Fund was set up with a corpus fund of Rs 2,000 crore and an Agriculture Misson was started for the welfare of farmers in which the representatives of Swaminatham Research Foundation and renowned journalist Sainath are members.

Earlier, intervening in the debate on Rythu Bharosa, the Chief Minister said unruly behavior by the TDP members, who created a scene by baging into the podium, was uncalled for and requested the Speaker to take stern action to see that such incidents are not repeated. He said such acts amounted to ridiculing democracy. He asked why members with such unethical values were present in the House.

The Chief Minister said the opposition members should be in a position to give constructive criticism or else abstain from the House instead creating a ruckus. He asked the Speaker to keep marshals ready near the podium and frisk away any member who tries to disturb the House. He said even street-side rowdies were better than these 10 TDP members.

Also Read: Strict Action Against TDP Leaders Who Invaded Speaker’s Podium: YS Jagan