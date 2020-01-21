AMARAVATI: Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi praised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for implementing Amma Vodi Scheme which will benefit all the poor students in the state. Speaking at the Assembly proceedings on Tuesday, Vamsi said Amma Vodi is not just a welfare scheme but a great reform initiated by YSR Congress Party for the welfare of the students in the state.

Vamsi even opined that a scheme like Amma Vodi has the capability to change the future of the poor children who study in the govt-run schools. This scheme will provide an annual financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to all poor students studying in government schools and this scheme will reduce the dropouts, said MLA.

Gannavaram MLA thanked YS Jagan for bringing about Amma Vodi. He lashes out at Telugu Desam party Chief Chandrababu Naidu and TDP leaders for not extending his support to such a great initiative by not participating in the ongoing debate on the Amma Vodi scheme. YS Jagan stood an example to the leaders of other state leaders with his great decisions like Amma Vodi, said Vamsi.

He thanked AP CM for implementing this scheme in the state and said that he fully supports the scheme. Vamsi even advised YS Jagan to bring more such schemes in the future to help the poor people in the state.

Also Read: Chandrababu Ruined The State’s Economy: Anil Kumar Yadav