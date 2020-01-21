AMARAVATI: Noble peace prize awardee Kailash Satyarthi met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Assembly on Tuesday and discussed various issues of the state. He extended his support to the state government after impressed by the welfare programs.

Talking to media here on after meeting with Chief Minister he said that they have discussed various issues related to children in the state. He appreciated Jagan Mohan Reddy for setting up village secretariats and volunteer system. He was impressed by the government’s Amma Vodi scheme that provides financial assistance to mothers who are poor and sending their children to schools.

‘His ideas are impressive. I promised all my support and co-operation from my (Kailash Satyarthi children’s organisation) organisation to the Andhra Pradesh government to make it child-friendly state,’ he said.

He also said that every child in the state should get free education and every child should be free from all kinds of problems irrespective of their background and there should be no social discrimination.

‘I am quite hopeful that under his (Jagan Mohan Reddy) young leadership and his new team the government will make the dream come true where every child is happy,’ he added.

Also Read: Change In Mid-day Meal Menu, Named As “Jagananna Gorumudda”