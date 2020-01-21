AMARAVATI: YSR Congress Party MLA, Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) Chairman RK Roja expressed outrage over Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders repeatedly disturbing the proceedings of the house on the second day of the special Assembly session. Roja lashed out TDP leaders for disrupting the proceedings of the House, over the separate Scheduled Caste bill which was tabled by by Minister of Social Welfare P Viswarup during the second day of AP assembly session on January 21.

MLA Roja said that TDP leaders were disrespecting women with their abusive comments. She even questioned Chandrababu Naidu for not speaking about the problems being faced by Rayalseema people, while he was speaking in Assembly session. Roja made fun of Chandrababu Naidu trying to create fake news that he was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

She reminded that CM KCR called Chandrababu Naidu a dirty politician. Roja questioned Chandrababu how all the regions of the State will be equally developed without the decentralization of development.



The YSRCP MLA said that Chandrababu Naidu along with his son Nara Lokesh had looted the State, in the name of Amaravati capital construction. MLA Roja questioned TDP Chief over his failure to build at least one permanent building in the proposed capital Amaravati during his regime.

