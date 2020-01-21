AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh state government has announced that Mid-day meal scheme will be implemented in all the government schools in AP with a changed meal menu from Tuesday, Janauary 28 as per the decision taken by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The scheme will be named as "Jagananna Gorumudda".
Speaking at the Assembly proceedings on Tuesday, AP CM spoke about the changes which were made to mid-day meals scheme to provide quality and healthy food to the students of the state. The menu of food items is designed to serve a variety of food items rich in proteins and nutrients which will be served on a regular basis to all the students in government schools.
The state government decided to serve Chickpea for three days along with egg for five days. Managers will be paid Rs. 135 per One Kilogram of Chickpea and each student will be given 25 grams of Chickpea.
AP CM said that the state government has conducted workshops and educated all the concerned officers on the new menu at district and zonal level.
The district has 2,961 primary schools, 376 upper primary schools and 581 high schools. Around 3,89,565 thousand students are studying in the government schools of the state.
Speaking about the Amma Vodi scheme, AP CM said that the state government will provide annual financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to around 43 lakh mothers for the benefit of 82 lakh poor students studying in the government schools of the state.
The governmnet schools started Providing Lunch to students from 2003–04. Initially rice or Sambar was served for the students, gradually they started giving one egg in a week. Now the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government to serve egg for five days. Added to that, AP government had increased the wages paid to agencies which prepare the mid day meals to children as Rs. 3,000 per each person who prepares the food.
