AMARAVATI: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister Anil Kumar Yadav slammed Telugu Desam Party(TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu, for misusing the state funds and completely emptying the treasury during the 2019 elections. He pushed the State into a revenue deficit state during the TDP regime. Speaking at the second day of the Assembly proceedings on Tuesday, Anil Kumar said that Chandrababu Naidu and his party leaders only looted the public exchequer during their five years ruling with different scams.



The Minister threw an open challenge to TDP MLAs to go for elections in 2024 without any alliance with other parties. He asserted that the YSRCP would compete in 2024 elections without any alliance under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He criticised Chandrababu for his ever changing ideologies and said, Chandrababu Naidu has kept alliances with almost all front parties in India. TDP has never achieved victory in any elections without forming alliance, said Anil Kumar Yadav.

Minister Anil Kumar turned aggressive against the Opposition party members for disturbing the Assembly sessions and going against the SC, ST Bill. “TDP MLAs are purposefully disturbing the sessions and it is pathetic to see them going against the discussions on SC, ST Bills. During elections, the TDP government emptied the treasuries of every department and corporation funds for Pasupu-Kumkuma. Even in the previous Assembly session, TDP MLAs opposed the discussion on SC, ST welfare. Our government is committed for the development of Scheduled Castes and Tribes and this is an important bill which has to be discussed.”

YSRCP MLA Merugu Nagarjuna said that the TDP chief had no respect and love for B. R. Ambedkar and always trieds to gain political mileage by portraying himself as a Dalit leader but in fact he was a Dalit traitor. He even expressed outrage on Chandrababu Naidu for opposing separate Scheduled Caste bill, which will benefit the people of lower caste.

Also Read: MLA RK Roja Reminds Chandrababu Over CM KCR Insulting Comments On Him