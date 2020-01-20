AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy had moved the Andhra Pradesh Decentralization and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020, in a special session of the Legislative Assembly on Monday, January 20. Speaking in the assembly he criticised opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders who are opposing the ruling party proposal over setting up of Three Capitals, to ensure balanced development of all regions.

Finance Minister questioned Chandrababu Naidu, "Why are TDP leaders afraid of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister decision over setting up Visakhapatnam as executive capital?" He even sarcastically questioned opposition, Is Visakhapatnam a wild forest to get scared?" Rajendranath further added that Amaravati Metropolitan Region will be the legislative capital of the state. Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region will be the executive capital, which means the secretariat will be shifted from Amaravati to the port city and Kurnool will be the judicial capital.

He has made strong comments on the TDP leaders for Yellow Media campaign against Three capitals proposal. Rajendranath said that TDP leaders are spreading fake news stating there are Maoists in Visakhapatnam city, with only intention to stop making Visakhapatnam as executive capital. YSR Congress party leader further questioned, "Why Chandrababu Naidu government has shifted to Amaravati from Hyderabad?" TDP government has done real estate business in the name of constructing a capital to the state, said the Minister.

Rajendranath said," TDP government had allocated 1600 acres of land to 125 organizations, and 1300 acres to private companies." He Criticized the Chandrababu Naidu government for making numerous manipulations in allotting lands to private companies and government agencies. Minister added that "Chandrababu Naidu is only bothered about the welfare and development of his family and relatives, and is planning for the growth of 20, 30 of his own people in Amaravati by making Amaravati as the only capital to the state, where he has major property shares."

Speaking over the need for Decentralization of power in the state, Minister reminded about the adverse conditions being faced by people of Anantapur district as it receives the lowest rainfall. Rajendranath said that people from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts are migrating to other cities to find a livelihood. AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has and if the people of Srikakulam is caught in Pakistan. 20 fishermen from Andhra Pradesh who were caught by Pakistan and kept in a prison was released with the interference of AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

