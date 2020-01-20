AMARAVATI: the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approved the High Power Committee's report. The hour-long Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ended today on Monday and various crucial decisions related to the State development were taken.

The Cabinet, which discussed five issues related to the issue of administrative decentralization and comprehensive development of all areas. They also discussed the Capital Farmers' Compensation issue and the cabinet has decided to increase the compensation paid to farmers. It has decided to increase the compensation from Rs2,500 to RS 5,000 and increased the lease period for tenant farmers from 10 years to 15 years. The Cabinet has given the green signal to set up more than 11,000 Farmers' Guarantee Centres in the state. The cabinet also took a crucial decision to convert the CRDA into the Amravati Metropolitan Regional Development Authority.

AP Cabinet decisions

Approval for establishment of Farmer Guarantee Centers

Improved package for capital farmers

Compensation increase from Rs2,500 to RS 5,000

Land lease for tenants increased to 15 years

After the Cabinet meeting , the Speaker chaired the Business Advisory Committee (BAC)meeting. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy and MLA Achhnennaidu on behalf of the TDP.

As per the BAC in addition to the decentralisation and CRDA amendment bills, the government will reportedly introduce the bill pertaining to the establishment of zones in the state.

The AP Assembly Sessions have commenced at 11 am.