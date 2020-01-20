AMARAVATI: In what could be termed as a historic moment in the history of newly formed Andhra Pradesh after the State bifurcation, the Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Bill 2020 which provides for the creation of three capital cities to usher in decentralisation of development was passed in the Assembly on the first day of the three-day special Assembly session here on Monday night at 11:00 Pm.

Exactly 12 hours after it was tabled in the Assembly session and after day long discussions on the decentralisation of the development in the state, the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly has passed the bills unopposed. Along with the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Bill, the repealing of Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Repeal Bill 2020 was also passed. The decentralisation bill was moved by the Finance and Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, and the CRDA Repeal bill was moved by the Municipal and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana were passed with voice vote in the house.

Chief Minister YS Jagan in his speech said that the Government was committed to developing the State of Andhra Pradesh in all the regions and for the decentralisation of development. Amaravati would also be developed and they would ensure due justice would be delivered for the development the Capital region. We are introducing the bill keeping in mind the state's long term benefits, economic conditions, and respect historical deals made earlier.The idea behind is to ensure equal justice to all regions and focus on the development and administration of the State, he said.

After taking the consensus of the Assembly the Speaker Tammineni Sitaram expressed his happiness over the passing of bills and also for the fact that he was part of such an important moment in the history of Andhra Pradesh. He took the opportunity to thank the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for this historic transformation and also for giving him this opportunity. He commended the CM for this decision which would improve the prospects of Northern Andhra region and the State of Andhra Pradesh in whole. The Assembly was adjourned for Tuesday which would start at 10 AM.

The AP Cabinet which was chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, approved the proposal of three capitals with Visakhapatnam as Executive Capital, Kurnool as Judicial capital and Amaravati as Legislative capital.

