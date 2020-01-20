AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Council of Ministers and the Legislature are meeting today on Monday to decide various issues related to the state capital and decentralisation and development and the bills to be tabled in the Assembly.

The Cabinet is scheduled to meet at 9 am on Monday while the Assembly will convene for its extended winter session at 11 am.The meeting of the Assembly Business Advisory Committee is scheduled at 10 am, where the legislative business to be taken up will be finalised.

The Council will meet on January 21 as per the Legislature notification and will sit only for two days whereas the Assembly will have one extra day. Also, the AP Assembly will be held in three days from today to discuss the development and governance of the 13 districts in the state.

The Legislature will essentially deliberate the report of the High-Powered Committee of ministers and bureaucrats on "decentralised development" and take a call on various related issues, including the location of the state capital.

The HPC will rely on the recommendations made by the six-member committee of experts and also the Boston Consulting Group, besides the Sivaramakrishnan Committee, while coming out with its own set of suggestions.

The crux of the recommendations, according to highly-placed sources, was that the state should have "distributed capital functions" with the Secretariat and other government departments operating from Visakhapatnam, Legislature from Amaravati and High Court from Kurnool.

The recommendations of these committees are clearly in line with what the Chief Minister announced in the Assembly on December 17.

