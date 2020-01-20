AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Bill 2020 was introduced in the State Legislative Assembly.

When the Bill, tabled by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Botsa Satyanarayana, is passed APCRDA ceases to exist.

The State has increased the benefits in terms of annuity and the extent of developed plots and commercial spaces. The proposed Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority (AMRDA) will take over the functions of CRDA after the repeal.

We will fulfill all the assurances given to the farmers, the Minister said.Pension to the landless poor in the capital region will be doubled from Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000.Annuity term will be increased from 10 to 15 years.

