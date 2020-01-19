VIJAYANAGARAM: Andhra Pradesh student Landa Jitendra secured the first rank at the national level in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) -Main Examination for admission to B-Tech courses in the prestigious IITs.

Jitendra who hails from the village of Lavidam at Gurla mandal in Vijayanagaram district of Andhra Pradesh, holds the record of scoring 100 percentile in the JEE Main along with nine others at the national level.

Sharing his happiness with the Sakshi, he said that he hoped to score well from the beginning itself and he achieved the first rank as expected.

Jitendra attributed his success to his parents Venkataramana & Mangamma, his uncle Kamunaidu, aunt Adilakshmi and his teachers. While revealing his strategy for achieving such high marks, he said that he was able to excel in the exams by rigorous studying for more than 14 hours a day starting from morning 6 AM. Jitendra said that his aim was to pursue computer science and engineering at IIT Bombay.He exuded confidence that he would get good job after completing his engineering.

