VIJAYANAGARAM: Andhra Pradesh student Landa Jitendra secured the first rank at the national level in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) -Main Examination for admission to B-Tech courses in the prestigious IITs.
Jitendra who hails from the village of Lavidam at Gurla mandal in Vijayanagaram district of Andhra Pradesh, holds the record of scoring 100 percentile in the JEE Main along with nine others at the national level.
Sharing his happiness with the Sakshi, he said that he hoped to score well from the beginning itself and he achieved the first rank as expected.
Jitendra attributed his success to his parents Venkataramana & Mangamma, his uncle Kamunaidu, aunt Adilakshmi and his teachers. While revealing his strategy for achieving such high marks, he said that he was able to excel in the exams by rigorous studying for more than 14 hours a day starting from morning 6 AM. Jitendra said that his aim was to pursue computer science and engineering at IIT Bombay.He exuded confidence that he would get good job after completing his engineering.
Check out the list of JEE Mains toppers from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana:
Jitendra studied from class 1st to 5th at Cheepurupally, 6th to 10th class at Rajahmundry and intermediate from Vijayawada. He scored a 10 GPA in his tenth class for which he was given a free seat in his intermediate. For his outstanding marks he was also given free coaching for the JEE Mains. Incidentally, Jitendra's sister Hema is also studying engineering at IIT Madras.
National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced JEE Mains results and percentile score for Paper 1. According to NTA’s recent press release, 9 candidates have secured 100 percentile score in the January session. Out of these, first two are from Andhra Pradesh, one from Delhi NCR and Haryana, two are from Rajasthan and Telangana.