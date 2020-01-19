TADEPALLI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy administered the polio drops to children at Tadepalli in Guntur district as part of nationwide vaccination programme, on Sunday. Officials have said that more than 1.50 lakh health personnel and volunteers have been deployed to administer the polio drops at 37,493 booths across the State.

According to Dr Dilip Gude-Chief Physician at Virinchi hospitals, vaccine-preventable diseases annually cost individuals and society $9 billion through direct costs and productivity losses. The incidence and severity of most dreaded diseases can be brought down significantly by vaccination.

For example diseases like Pneumonia(streptococcus and Hemophilus), Hepatitis B and A,Typhoid, Flu(including swine flu), meningitis,HPV,Varicella, Yellow fever etc.,can be prevented or their severity maximally reduced by vaccination

AP CM YS Jagan Administering Polio Drops To Children In Pictures