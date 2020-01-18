AMARAVATI: Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh spoke to the media after attending a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over the implementation of the mid-day meal scheme at the secretariat office on Saturday, January 18. He announced that the mid-day meal scheme would be implemented in 45,000 government schools across the state.

As the YSR Congress party (YSRCP) government has taken the decision to change the menu of food items supplied to students in the schools, from the past government led by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. The new menu in mid-day meals will be implemented from January 21, said Minister.

Suresh said, AP CM has ordered to ensure the same quality and taste in all the food of items which will be served to students from January 21.

Speaking about the quality of food, the Education Minister said that food which will be served to students will undergo four phases of Inspections. The food will be inspected by the parents committee, village secretariat staff and SERP (Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty).

AP CM has launched nadu-nedu, mid-day meal schemes, with an intention to provide a better quality of education with all the required facilities to the students in the government schools, said Minister.

Suresh said that the state government is paying special attention over the maintenance of toilets and other infrastructural facilities in schools, he said.

Minister concluded saying that, all the nutritional supplements would be provided to students with the changed menu of mid-day meal scheme.

