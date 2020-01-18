AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government has taken steps to enhance the quality of food provided to children through mid-day meal scheme in all government school in the state, with a budget of Rs 1,300 crore especially for mid-day meals. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting over the implementation of the scheme at the secretariat office on Saturday, January 18.
Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, education ministry officials were present at the meeting.
YS Jagan has started Amma Vodi scheme on January 9, which provides annual financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to around 43 lakh mothers for the benefit of 82 lakh poor students studying in the government schools of the state.
The YSR Congress party (YSRCP) government has also changed the menu of food items supplied to students in the schools, from the past government led by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.
