AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government has taken steps to enhance the quality of food provided to children through mid-day meal scheme in all government school in the state, with a budget of Rs 1,300 crore especially for mid-day meals. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting over the implementation of the scheme at the secretariat office on Saturday, January 18.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, education ministry officials were present at the meeting.