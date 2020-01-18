NELLORE: Twenty-two people, including 18 software employees were severely injured in a bus accident, when an over speeding bus hit a lorry on the national highway near Manubolu village in Nellore district on Saturday, January 18.

According to the reports, the private travels bus had begun its journey from Bengaluru with 50 passengers on board.

Locals rushed to the accident site and informed the police. The injured were rushed to the Manubolu hospital for treatment.

Police have filed a case and an inquiry is underway.

Also Read: Three Cars Damaged As TSRTC Bus Triggers Serial Collision