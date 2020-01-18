KURNOOL: In a tragic incident, a 12-year-old boy Mohin who went to a nearby cricket ground to play cricket in the evening, died after he was hit by a cricket ball at Adoni in Kurnool district.on Friday, January 17.

According to the reports, Mohin (12) a resident of Kajipura, went to a nearby cricket ground along with his friends to play cricket at Jamiya Masjid grounds. Suddenly he was collapsed and became unconscious after being hit by a cork ball on his chest. He was immediately rushed to Adoni government hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police have registered a case and an inquiry is underway.

