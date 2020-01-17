AMARAVATI: Praja Shanti Party Chief KA Paul made a scathing attack on Pawan Kalyan while responding to the JSP-BJP alliance. He said, Pawan Kalyan had formed political party in Andhra Pradesh with an intention to become Chief Minister by winning in assembly elections.

Paul criticised Janasena chief for his power-hungry behaviour, and said people of the state would have appreciated Pawan Kalyan if he had achieved special status to Andhra Pradesh instead of forming an alliance with BJP.

Janasena chief is trying to create unrest in the state by misleading the kapus, dalits and farmers with his false propaganda against the state government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, said KA Paul.

KA Paul even said that people of the state, and even Kapu community members are not believing Pawan Kalyan, and defeated him from two seats, Bhimavaram in West Godavari and Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam which he had contested for AP Assembly Elections in 2019.

He questions Pawan Kalyan, "What is the need for BJP-JSP alliance, so early when the elections are scheduled to happen in 2024?"

Paul lashes out at Janasena chief for disrespecting Andhra Pradesh chief minister and advised Pawan Kalyan to support YS Jagan for the development of the state.

Praja Shanti Party Chief criticised actor-turned-politician and sarcastically said, "AP won't get any investments with Pawan Kalyan dance and Dramas’."

Paul concluded by saying that, people are not fools to believe Pawan Kalyan, as he supported Chandrababu Naidu earlier and now suddenly changed his mind to form an alliance with BJP for his political existence.

