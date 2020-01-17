AMARVATI: After Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan officially announced JSP's alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Andhra Pradesh with intention to capture power in Andhra Pradesh in 2024. Many political leaders along with the people of the State have started expressing anger over 'immature' leader Pawan Kalyan and even opined that JSP president is an inconsistent leader who had changed his version against BJP for his political existence.



Speaking to the media in this regard at Visakhapatnam on Friday, YSRCP MLA Gudivada Amarnath said, "Pawan Kalyan is running the JSP party only for the sake of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and JSP doesn't have any principles."

Amarnath even opined that Jana Sena-BJP alliance is not new, as JSP has already supported TDP-BJP alliance for AP assembly polls in 2014. YSR Congress Party does not have any objection to alliances, he said .

Speaking further he said that Pawan Kalyan is not paying attention towards special status of the state, but he is only working just like a political freelancer.

The people of the state has given a clear judgement by making YSRCP win in the AP Elections 2019, the MLA said.

He even lashed out at Pawan Kalyan and BJP leader Kanna Lakshiminarayana for making false allegations against the state government.

People of the state are very happy with the ruling of AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy since the past 7 months, as he is fulfilling all promises made to people before elections within a short span, said Amarnath.

Amarnath even criticised JSP president for his comments on communist parties. He made fun of Pawan Kalyan for his prediction over coming to power in AP after 2024 polls, and reminded Pawan Kalyan over his failure to win either of the two seats he had contested from Bhimavaram in West Godavari and Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam.

With this latest movie of Pawan Kalyan JSP has completely lost its existence in AP, said the YSRCP MLA. Amarnath concluded by advising the actor-turned-politician to continue in either of politics or movies, but not to concentrate on politics in his free time while making movies.

