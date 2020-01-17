AMARAVATI: The high-power committee had discussed over issues such as the regional disparities right from Independence and post bifurcation effects on the state, said minister for municipal administration Botsa Satyanarayana.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, after high-power committee discussion with the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the minister said the comprehensive development of the state as per the aspirations of the people was the crux of the recommendations made by the committee would be presented in the Cabinet meeting very soon.

In reply to a question, the minister said the problems of the farmers of the capital region had also come up for discussion in the committee meetings and suitable recommendations made on the issue.

We have made recommendations to do justice to the farmers as never done by the previous governments. To a question as to when the capital would be shifted to Visakhapatnam, the minister said a decision would be taken after a detailed discussion in the forthcoming Assembly session.

With reference to grievances from the farmers of the capital region not being received by the government website, the minister said such lapses were discussed with the officials concerned and it was found that there could be some delays in the reception but ultimately it is all meant to do justice to the farmers.

The minister said that Chief Minister had suggested few recommendations to benefit Amaravati farmers.

Minister said that various issues would be discussed in the upcoming three-day assembly sessions. The farmers would be benefited more than what they have been promised by the previous government, he said.

‘I would request farmers not to fall prey for Chandrababu Naidu who is doing all these for the political benefits,’ he added and asked farmers to withdraw protests and believe in government.

He questioned where the donations collected by Naidu have gone and said a section of media would not write such issues.

He said that all such activities by the opposition parties are for their political existence and the YSRCP would not mind about parties alliances. He stated that the development of 13 districts in the state is government’s responsibility and that includes Amaravati regions as well.

