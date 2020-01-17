AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held in Tadepalli on January 18th, to discuss the report of the High Power Committee over three capital proposal and decentralization of power in AP which was submitted to the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday.The Cabinet Meeting was supposed to be held on the 20th, but was pre-poned to the 18th of January.

The AP government had set up High Power Committee to study and submit a detailed report after verifying the recommendations of the GN Rao committee and Boston Consulting Group committee, along with the suggestions from Sivaramakrishnan Committee report over three capitals proposal in the State.

The cabinet meeting will be held at 3:00 PM on January 18, and discuss the submissions made by the High Power Committee and come out with a comprehensive plan about decentralisation and its implementation in the State.

Also Read: HPC Meeting: Farmers Welfare Discussed With AP CM YS Jagan