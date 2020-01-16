KAKINADA: The famous Prabhala Theertham festivities took off to a colourful start in Kothapeta in Kakinada district in Andhra Pradesh. The celebrations will continue for two days, which started on Sankranti day will continue for two days.

On Wednesday, the 11 ''Ekarudrulu'' ( 11forms of Lord Shiva) were assembled at one place. The 12 colourfully decorated Prabhas ( totems) were paraded in the streets of Kothapeta with much pomp and gaiety. Later, they were taken to the local high school grounds and kept there.Large-scale fireworks were lighted and the whole place was illuminated with the display of firecrackers. Thousands of people from other states and abroad flocked to witness this 17th Century-dated festival.