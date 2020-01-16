VIJAYAWADA: After Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan held a crucial meeting with BJP leaders in Vijayawada on Thursday, he officially announced that JSP is to ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters, after the meeting Pawan Kalyan said that "BJP and JSP will be working together in AP to come to power in 2024 AP polls."

Jana Sena chief who initially criticized the Center on their stand on special status to AP, has conveniently changed his word, after he met with BJP leaders.

Pawan kalyan has criticised Telugu Desam Party president Chandrababu Naidu for accepting a special package, instead of special status to AP, but now he openly supported BJP's special package proposal for the state.

Pawan Kalyan, who contested with the Left parties in the previous AP assembly elections 2019, has now deceived them by forming alliance with the BJP.

Jana Sena chief said, " I worked for the BJP even before joining hands with Left parties and JSP will ally with BJP for AP's future."

Pawan Kalyan failed to answer a reporter question over his comments that AP government has taken a unilateral decision on setting up three capitals for AP.

