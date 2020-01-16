AMARAVATI: The Congress on Thursday appointed Sake Sailjanath as the new president of Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh, replacing N Raghuveera Reddy.

The party also appointed N Tulasi Reddy and Shaikh Mastan Vali as working presidents for Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).

"Congress president has appointed Sake Sailjanath as the new president of Andhra Pradesh PCC and has appointed N Tulasi Reddy and Shaikh Mastan Vali as working presidents of Andhra Pradesh Congress," a statement from the party said.

In 2004 and in 2009, Sailajanath was elected as MLA from Singanamala constituency in Anantapur district. He served as a Minister in the Rosaiah and Kiran Kumar Reddy governments.

The party appreciates the contribution of outgoing PCC president N Raghuveera Reddy, the statement further said (PTI).

