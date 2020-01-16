VIJAYAWADA: Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan faced disastrous failure and terrible embarrassment as himself failed to win either of the two seats he had contested from Bhimavaram in West Godavari and Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam during the 2019 General Elections. Added to that, the Jana Sena Party(JSP) secured less votes than NOTA and lost deposits in as many as 120 assembly seats in the Andhra Pradesh (AP) Assembly elections, and managed to win only 1 assembly seat.

After the elections, it seems as the JSP president is left with no choice, as AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy achieved a landslide victory in AP Assembly elections, and now Pawan Kalyan is planning to work with Bharatiya Janata Party. This move has gained significance in AP politics now, leading to curiosity as to what the JSP Chief is planning to do to save himself.

Pawan Kalyan had met BJP working president JP Nadda and few other senior BJP leaders in New Delhi on Monday, and this has given rise to speculations in political circles over possible alliance of JSP with BJP.

Pawan Kalyan is scheduled to attend a meeting with Rajya Sabha MP Jagat Prakash Nadda today in Vijayawada, to take key decision over possible alliance with BJP and their future action plan to work together in AP.

Pawan Kalyan earlier hinted over the alliance with the BJP while speaking to reporters at Tirupati by openly saying that he had never distanced himself from the BJP but was very much associated with it.

BJP is also interested in forming an alliance with a local party like JSP as even a national level party like BJP have been reduced to the margins in Andhra Pradesh due to emerging of YSRCP as a strong party in the state.

BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao had already announced that the two parties would work together in the state. However, Local Body elections and capital issue are not part of their agenda, said Rao.

BJP Incharge Sunil V. Deodhar, BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana and G. V. L. Narasimha Rao will attend the meeting from BJP side. Pawan Kalyan and Nadendla Manohar were among those will attend the meeting.

Buzz is that there are differences of opinion among BJP leaders over the JSP-BJP alliance. As some of the BJP leaders believe that Jana Sena chief secretly supports TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu.

Also Read: AP Govt Will Sanction Rs 6,000 Cr For Amma Vodi