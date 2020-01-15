Even though the state government is taking stringent action against this bloodsport and implementing a ban on cockfighting. People in coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh made elaborate arrangements for conducting rooster fights during the three-day Sankranti festivities.

NRIs from other countries also visit Andhra Pradesh during the harvest festival to witness rooster fights. Added to that, crores of rupees change hands at the arenas and people bet huge amounts on each game.

During this Sankranti festival, every year a large number of people from both Telangana and Rayalaseema goes to villages in both Godavari districts, Krishna district, Guntur district to witness and participate in the cockfights.

Added to that, every year there will be a spike in betting and gambling in both the Telugu states during these three days. In order to curb cockfights, AP Police intensified patrolling to prevent the banned game and avoid such illegal activities in the state.