AMALAPURAM- BHIMAVARAM: After YS Jagan Mohan Reddy become the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, the state government has taken stringent action against people who have been organizing rooster fights, and intensified patrolling to ban cockfighting which is to be held during the three-day Sankranti festivities. AP CM is strictly against animal violence, as thousands of birds will be killed in this bloodsport. Even AP police action to curb gambling in the 2020 AP has been fruitful.
Even though the state government is taking stringent action against this bloodsport and implementing a ban on cockfighting. People in coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh made elaborate arrangements for conducting rooster fights during the three-day Sankranti festivities.
NRIs from other countries also visit Andhra Pradesh during the harvest festival to witness rooster fights. Added to that, crores of rupees change hands at the arenas and people bet huge amounts on each game.
During this Sankranti festival, every year a large number of people from both Telangana and Rayalaseema goes to villages in both Godavari districts, Krishna district, Guntur district to witness and participate in the cockfights.
Added to that, every year there will be a spike in betting and gambling in both the Telugu states during these three days. In order to curb cockfights, AP Police intensified patrolling to prevent the banned game and avoid such illegal activities in the state.
A two-day rooster fights event is taking place in West Godavari district. Punters from all over the country have reached the district to participate in the event.
Rooster fights are being held in Bhimavaram, Narasapuram and Achanta, and with this information the police raided the villages of Gollagudem, Badampudi and Nallamadu villages in West Godavari district and arrested six persons who organised cockfights, seized Rs 4000 cash.
Police also raided two places near Pileru and arrested ten persons, seized 2 roosters, one car, 2 Two Wheeler's and cash worth Rs 101000.
A case has been filed against the six persons involved in rooster fights at B. Kothakota in Chittoor district, and seized 2 rosters, 3 two Wheeler's and cash worth Rs 15620.
The state police have booked about 1,000 cases on cockfight organisers and punters over the last 15 days.
