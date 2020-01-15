After having a small financial dispute with her husband, a woman resorted to suicide in Nethigundlapally in Chittoor district on Tuesday.

According to the reports, the Lady had a school going son and was rewarded with Rs 15,000 as part of the Amma Vodi scheme which was launched by the Andhra Pradesh government. Knowing of the money, the husband, in a drunken state, started to quarrel with his wife Adilakshmi. This got her quite disturbed and she chose to take the final step. She consumed an insecticide that was in the house.

The locals from around had immediately rushed her to a nearby Givernment hospital. She succumbed to the internal damage done by the insecticide and died while undergoing treatment.

The family of the woman expressed their grief over the incident. An investigation is underway. The police have registered a case.

