AMARAVATI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a stay Andhra Pradesh government GO. 176, which provides 59.85 per cent reservations in coming elections.

The Supreme Court gave this verdict after hearing the petition which was filed against the reservation which had exceeded 50 per cent for the local bodies elections.

Andhra Pradesh Reddy association leader, Pratap Reddy has approached Supreme Court over the reservations.

The Supreme Court has directed the High Court to sort out the issue within four weeks. SC issued stay over the local body elections till the reservations issue gets resolved.

Also Read: Cock Fights Galore Amidst Ban