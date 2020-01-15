AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government will sanction Rs 6,000 crore for the implementation of YSR Amma Vodi Scheme, every year on January, said Educational Minister Adimulapu Suresh.

The minister has laid the foundation stone for various developmental programs in Dorna Mandal of Prakasam district on Wednesday, January 15.

Speaking after the event, Suresh said that the state government will deposit Rs 6,000 crore in the bank accounts of all the mothers who send their children to school under YSR Amma Vodi Scheme.

He added that the government is making a plan to build 15,000 schools with a budget of Rs 3,600 crore from the first term funds of YSR Amma Vodi Scheme.

YSRCP government will enhance the quality of food provided to children through the mid-day meal scheme, with a budget of Rs 1,300, said the minister.

Suresh said that they will take photos of all the schools now and will surely show the difference in infrastructure and other facilities in all the government schools after three years.

