SRIKAKULAM: The police who were alert over the possible intrusion of terror operatives from the sea, have caught an alleged Pakistani ISI agent, who is working for the Pakistan spy agency, in Srikakulam district on Sunday night, January 13th. Police have arrested four persons including the prime suspect who are travelling in a truck. However, the police denied to reveal any information over the arrest or about the terror links.

The local police who had received information about the terrorist activity in the city, from intelligence sleuths, have held search operations by forming different teams at Ranasthalam, Chilakapalem, Madapam, Tekkali, Palasa and Ichchapuram.

They conducted security checks over the city for two hours on the NH-16 and arrested the four suspects at Kanchili in a lorry, when they were travelling to Srikakulam from Visakhapatnam.

The district Superintendent of Police (SP) RN Ammireddy said that the four arrested persons were not ISI agents, but they were suspects in a criminal case and were later shifted from shifted Kanchili PS to Vizag for further interrogation.

