AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh State Government has set up a high power screening committee for the selection of YSR Life Time Achievement Awards. The government has issued orders to this effect on Monday.

Advisors Devulapalli Amar, K Ramachandra Murthy, GVD Krishna Mohan, IAS officers Praveen Prakash, K Damayanthi, Usha Rani, Kona Sasidhar, JV Murali, IIS officer T Vijakumar Reddy are the members of the committee under the leadership of the Advisor to the State Government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

The award will be given to the citizens who made outstanding contributions to public service. It is to be awarded to people from various categories, which will be presented on January 26th and August 15th every year. The award carries Rs 10 lakhs cash prize and a citation signed by the Chief Minister.

